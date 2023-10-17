France recovered from a glaring defensive error to beat Scotland 4-1 in a friendly between two teams that have already qualified for the European Championship.

Kickoff in Lille was delayed by 10 minutes to allow fans time to get safely into the ground, due to enhanced security measures in place.

Scotland led briefly after an errant pass from Eduardo Camavinga allowed Billy Gilmour to score the opening goal, but Benjamin Pavard equalised five minutes later and scored a brace before half-time.

Kylian Mbappé converted a penalty for France just before the break, after Liam Cooper was penalised for a shirt tug on Olivier Giroud and Kingsley Coman completed the scoring when he netted a rebound in the 70th minute.

Both teams secured their places at next year's Euros in Germany in the last few days, ahead of the final round of qualifiers next month. France will round out its group with a visit from Gibraltar and a trip to Greece, while Scotland will travel to Georgia and host Norway

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.