Juventus rode two first-half goals -- including one by Timothy Weah -- to a 3-1 win over Real Madrid as the two sides wrapped up their U.S. tours at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday night.

Moise Kean scored seconds after kickoff when he put back the rebound from a Weston McKennie shot off the post to put Juventus ahead 1-0.

McKennie then set up United States teammate Weah, who joined Juventus from Lille this summer, for an easy finish to double the Serie A side's lead.

Madrid pulled a goal back before the break through Vinicius Junior, who latched on to a defence-splitting Toni Kroos through ball and dinked a clever shot over helpless Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

A Rodrygo free kick in the late stages of an uneventful second half was blocked by the Juventus wall and Max Allegri's tacked on a third just before full-time as Madrid was handed the second loss of their preseason tour of America.

Madrid will now return to Spain ahead of their Aug. 12 LaLiga opener against Athletic Bilbao, while Juventus ready for the start of the Serie A season beginning away to Udinese on Aug. 20.

