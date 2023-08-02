Liverpool's preseason preparations ended in defeat on Wednesday as Jurgen Klopp's side surrendered an early lead to lose 4-3 to Bayern Munich in Singapore.

Cody Gakpo produced a cool finish past Yann Sommer in the game's opening stages to put Liverpool ahead before Virgil Van Dijk headed home from a corner in the 28th minute.

Serge Gnabry halved the deficit for Bayern with a well-taken goal before he later capitalised on a defensive mistake by Trent Alexander Arnold, ghosting in behind the defender before playing a simple pass for Leroy Sane to fire home their second.

Luis Diaz added a third for Liverpool in the 66th minute before Josip Stanisic brought the German club level from a free kick.

Frans Kratzig completed the comeback for Bayern in the first minute of injury time when the 20-year-old fired a speculative effort past Allisson from the edge of the penalty area.