Manchester United takes the lead over Lyon after Donny van de Beek's volley finds the back of the net.

Donny van de Beek scored for Manchester United as they secured a 1-0 win over Lyon in a preseason friendly in Scotland.

Van de Beek was introduced at half-time at Murrayfield and tucked away a neatly-taken volley early in the second half.

It's a welcome boost for the Netherlands midfielder, who suffered a knee injury in January which ruled him out of the second half of last season.

Youngster Dan Gore set up Van de Beek's goal and the 18-year-old, last season's reserve team player of the season, impressed after coming on as a substitute.

Jonny Evans also came on at half-time to make his first United appearances for eight years after signing a short-term contract to cover preseason.

The 35-year-old is looking for a new club after leaving Leicester at the end of last season following their relegation from the Premier League.

Victory over Lyon was United's second summer game after beating Leeds United 2-0 in Oslo, Norway last week.

Erik ten Hag next takes his squad to the United States for games against Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. The team is due to land in New York on Thursday.