Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United began their preparations for the new season with a 2-0 win over relegated Leeds United at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on Wednesday.

Substitute Noam Emeran scored the opening of preseason for Erik ten Hag's side, feeding on a pass from Norwegian midfielder Isak Hansen-Aaröen and finding the net with a low finish in the 67th minute.

Emeran, a 20-year-old French forward, also played a part in United's second goal, setting up fellow substitute Joe Hugill for a close-range finish to seal the victory in the 81st minute.

The game saw a first appearance in a Manchester United shirt for England midfielder Mason Mount, following his transfer from Chelsea. There were also starts for first-choice central-defensive pairing Lisandro Martínez and Raphaël Varane as well as winger Jadon Sancho. Veteran backup Tom Heaton started in goal following the departure of David de Gea.

Ten Hag made 11 changes at half-time, while Leeds made 10. Leeds were also playing their opening preseason friendly and first game under manager Daniel Farke following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Man United will next take on Lyon in Edinburgh in a week's time before heading to the United States for a series of high-profile friendlies ahead of the new Premier League season.