Diogo Jota scored two stoppage-time goals to give Liverpool a 4-2 win over German second-tier side Karlsruher SC in their opening game of preseason in Germany on Wednesday.

Jota, a half-time substitute, produced one piece of delightful footwork and two clinical finishes in the second and third minutes of added time to give Jurgen Klopp's side victory at Karlsruher's BBBank Wildpark stadium after they had trailed early in the second half.

The man Jota replaced at the interval, Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez, had given the visitors the lead in just the third minute following some clever interplay with Mohamed Salah.

But the 2. Bundesliga side hit back with goals either side of half-time from Lars Stindl and Sebastian Jung.

Klopp made a number of changes at the midway point, including introducing summer signing Alexis Mac Allister in place of fellow midfield arrival Dominik Szoboszlai.

Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring Liverpool's winning goal against Karlsruher SC. Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It was another two other half-time substitutes, though, who turned things around for for the 19-time English champions.

Cody Gakpo executed a neat turn and finish in the centre of the box after a cushioned header from Jota to bring Liverpool level in the 69th minute.

Jota then took over in stoppage time to give Liverpool a winning start to preparations for a season in which they will be targeting a return to the Champions League.

Klopp fielded a strong side with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Luis Díaz, Nunez and Salah all starting. But there was no place in the squad for captain Jordan Henderson amid reports he is poised to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.