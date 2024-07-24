A late Mohamed Salah goal spared Liverpool's blushes in an exciting 4-4 preseason draw against German side SpVgg Greuther Fürth in Bavaria on Monday.

The result capped a chaotic couple of days in south-east Germany for Jurgen Klopp's side after new €70 million ($76.3m) million signing Dominik Szoboszlai suffered an ankle injury in training on the eve of the game and a thunderstorm caused kick-off to be delayed by 15 minutes.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

A strong-looking Liverpool side that included Alexis Mac Allister in midfield got themselves ahead in the 22nd minute when Luis Diaz, who missed 31 games with a knee injury last season, received the ball on the edge of the penalty area before bursting past two Greuther Fürth defenders and arrowing a shot beyond goalkeeper Jonas Urbig.

Klopp changed all 11 players at the interval but a goalkeeping error from Adrian gifted Greuther Furth an equaliser just a minute after the restart.

Mohamed Salah's 88th minute goal spared Liverpool from an embarrassing preseason defeat. Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Two quickfire goals from Nunez put Liverpool back in front before a defensive collapse allowed Armando Sieb to score twice in just three minutes.

Just as it seemed as though the second-tier German club would complete their unlikely comeback against the six times European Cup winners, Salah popped up at the back post to nudge Nunez' cross over the line to ensure the scores ended level.