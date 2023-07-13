Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Nurnberg in their opening game of preseason, despite an early goal from Bukayo Saka in Germany on Thursday.

Saka, who scored 14 goals and added 11 assists as Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season, got his side's preparations for the new season off to a perfect start when converting an assist from Ben White after just seven minutes.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

United States striker Folarin Balogun almost doubled Arsenal's lead shortly after coming off the substitutes' bench but was denied by the post. Almost immediately the home side made the most of their reprieve as Kanji Okunuki found the net to equalise with a long-range effort.

Both teams made a number of changes to their lineups in the second half, including Arteta handing a first appearance in an Arsenal shirt to summer signing from Chelsea, Kai Havertz.

There was still no sighting, though, of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, whose expected transfers from West Ham United and Ajax Amsterdam, respectively, have yet to be formally announced.

Arsenal's preseason will next head to the U.S., beginning with Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game in Washington, D.C.