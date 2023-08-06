Facundo Pellistri finishes a nice assist from Harry Maguire to pull Manchester United back even in the 93rd minute.

A late goal from Facundo Pellistri earned Manchester United a 1-1 draw against Athletic Club in their final preseason match ahead of the start of the Premier League next weekend.

Nico Williams opened the scoring for visiting Athletic in the 29th minute and looked headed for a win as they prepare to begin league play in Spain in less than a week.

However, the visitors were left to play a large portion of the second half down a man after Aitor Paredes was sent off in the 66th minute for a bad foul on Hannibal Mejbri.

With time running out on Erik ten Hag's rotated side, Harry Maguire headed a long ball from the left side of the penalty area back across and Pellistri pounced to level the score before the referee's final whistle.

Man United kick off their campaign in England's top flight against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Aug. 14, while Athletic Club start LaLiga play at home to Real Madrid on Friday.