New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino's wait for a first victory will go on for five more days at least, as his side were beaten 3-1 away at West Ham United on Sunday.

A header by Nayef Aguerd, Michail Antonio's goal on the break and a late penalty by Lucas Paqueta secured victory for West Ham, who finished with 10 men after Aguerd was dismissed for a second yellow card midway through the second half.

West Ham's first two goals were assisted by debutant James Ward-Prowse, who signed from Southampton this month.

Chelsea cancelled out Aguerd's goal with a well-taken equaliser by Carney Chukwuemeka in the 28th minute and only had themselves to blame for defeat, as they dominated possession, missed chances and saw a penalty by Enzo Fernandez saved.

Pochettino sent on the club's latest big-money signing Moises Caicedo in a bid to salvage something, but he gave away the penalty that sealed his side's fate.

West Ham have four points from their opening two games, while Chelsea, who host Luton Town on Friday, have one point.