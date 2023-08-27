2023-24 English Premier League
- Jayden Bogle (85')
- Erling Haaland (63')
- Rodri (88')
Rodri scores late winner to rescue Man City win at Sheff Utd
Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at Sheffield United on Sunday after Rodri scored a late winner to secure their third win of the season.
Erling Haaland, who missed a first-half penalty, opened the scoring for City just past the hour mark with a close-range header from a cross by Jack Grealish.
Jayden Bogle made it 1-1 in the 85th minute when the hosts capitalised on a defensive error and he fired a shot past City keeper Ederson.
Champions City sealed the three points when Rodri powered a half-volley into the top corner in the 88th minute.
Game Information
Bramall Lane
9:00 AM, August 27, 2023
Sheffield, England
Attendance: 31,336
- Referees:
- Jarred Gillett
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Manchester City
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+5
|9
|West Ham United
|3
|2
|1
|0
|+4
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|2
|1
|0
|+4
|7
|Arsenal
|3
|2
|1
|0
|+2
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+4
|6
|Aston Villa
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+2
|6
|Manchester United
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Brentford
|3
|1
|2
|0
|+3
|5
|Liverpool
|2
|1
|1
|0
|+2
|4
|Chelsea
|3
|1
|1
|1
|+1
|4
|Crystal Palace
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Fulham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-2
|4
|Newcastle United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|+3
|3
|Nottingham Forest
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-1
|3
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-3
|3
|AFC Bournemouth
|3
|0
|1
|2
|-4
|1
|Sheffield United
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Burnley
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-5
|0
|Luton Town
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-6
|0
|Everton
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-6
|0
Premier League News


Matty Cash rare brace helps Aston Villa seal win at Burnley
Defender Matty Cash scored twice in the first half as Aston Villa won 3-1 at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.