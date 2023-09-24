Substitute Kaoru Mitoma made an instant impact off the bench as Brighton came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 in their Premier League clash at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Bournemouth opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen's loose pass was intercepted before Dominic Solanke netted with a deft lob, but the teams headed into half time level after Milos Kerkez's own goal.

Manager Roberto de Zerbi made a double change at the break with Mitoma and Ansu Fati introduced and both players were immediately involved in a sweeping team move which the Japanese winger finished off seconds after the restart.

Brighton hit their stride after going ahead and Mitoma added a third when he found space in between the Bournemouth defence to nod home a Pervis Estupinan cross, ensuring a third straight 3-1 league win for the south-coast club.