- Mohamed Salah (16' Pen)
- Darwin Núñez (60')
- Diogo Jota (85')
- Jarrod Bowen (42')
Superb Nunez strike helps Liverpool overcome dogged West Ham
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez netted a brilliant goal as his side romped to a 3-1 Premier League win over a dogged West Ham United side at Anfield on Sunday, deftly steering home a volley on the hour mark.
The visitors were left to rue some early misses when Mohamed Salah was felled by Nayef Aguerd in the 15th minute for a stonewall penalty, and the Egyptian attacker stepped up to smash home the resulting spot kick to give Liverpool the lead.
That kick-started the home side, but the Hammers still managed to level before the break when Jarrod Bowen dived at the feet of Virgil van Dijk to score with a superb low header for his fourth goal of the season.
Nunez latched on to a lofted pass from Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota hooked the ball home from a late corner to grab a win that leaves them in second spot in the table on 16 points, two behind leaders Manchester City, while West Ham are seventh on 10 points.
Game Information
- Referees:
- Chris Kavanagh
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Manchester City
|6
|6
|0
|0
|+13
|18
|Liverpool
|6
|5
|1
|0
|+10
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|6
|5
|0
|1
|+10
|15
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|4
|2
|0
|+8
|14
|Arsenal
|6
|4
|2
|0
|+5
|14
|Aston Villa
|6
|4
|0
|2
|+2
|12
|West Ham United
|6
|3
|1
|2
|+1
|10
|Manchester United
|6
|3
|0
|3
|-3
|9
|Crystal Palace
|6
|2
|2
|2
|-1
|8
|Fulham
|6
|2
|2
|2
|-5
|8
|Nottingham Forest
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|7
|Newcastle United
|5
|2
|0
|3
|+1
|6
|Brentford
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|6
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|5
|Everton
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-5
|4
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-6
|4
|AFC Bournemouth
|6
|0
|3
|3
|-6
|3
|Sheffield United
|5
|0
|1
|4
|-4
|1
|Luton Town
|5
|0
|1
|4
|-8
|1
|Burnley
|5
|0
|1
|4
|-9
|1