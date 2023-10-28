Mikel Arteta suggests that clubs will soon need more than five substitutions per game as Arsenal's injury list grows.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah ended his scoring drought in stunning fashion with a hat trick in his side's 5-0 thrashing of hapless Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who made his full England debut this month, had not scored for Arsenal since August but found bottom club Sheffield United's defence much to his liking.

Nketiah, back in the starting line-up because of Gabriel Jesus's injury, broke the deadlock in the 28th minute with a fine finish after a pass by Declan Rice and made it 2-0 shortly after half time with an emphatic goal after United keeper Wes Foderingham failed to intercept Bukayo Saka's corner.

The best was saved until last though with Nketiah smashing an unstoppable shot into the top corner just before the hour.

Nketiah's hat-trick is his second for Arsenal and first in the Premier League. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

A Fabio Vieira penalty in the 88th minute and an added time goal by Takehiro Tomiyasu completed the rout.

Victory pushed Arsenal up to second place with 24 points from 10 games, two behind Tottenham Hotspur.

It was a familiar story for Sheffield United who have managed only one point from their opening 10 games.