- Neal Maupay (11')
- Konstantinos Mavropanos (55' OG)
- Nathan Collins (69')
- Mohammed Kudus (19')
- Jarrod Bowen (26')
Brentford come from behind twice to earn win over West Ham
Brentford claimed their third straight Premier League victory when they came from behind to beat West Ham United 3-2 in a thrilling London derby on Saturday.
Brentford's Neal Maupay ended a 14-month goal drought when he opened the scoring in the 11th minute but the lead lasted just eight minutes before West Ham's Mohammed Kudus scored a stunning volley with his back to goal.
Kudus saw another shot come off the post with Jarrod Bowen cleaning up to make it 2-1 following a long VAR check for handball but Brentford equalised in the second half when Konstantinos Mavropanos headed a cross into his own net.
The hosts were much the better team in the second half and took the lead for a second time when club record signing Nathan Collins scored with a towering header to clinch the points as Thomas Frank's side moved up to ninth. West Ham are 11th.
Game Information
- Referees:
- Thomas Bramall
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Manchester City
|11
|9
|0
|2
|+20
|27
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|8
|2
|0
|+13
|26
|Arsenal
|10
|7
|3
|0
|+15
|24
|Liverpool
|10
|7
|2
|1
|+14
|23
|Aston Villa
|10
|7
|1
|2
|+12
|22
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|11
|5
|3
|3
|+4
|18
|Manchester United
|11
|6
|0
|5
|-4
|18
|Newcastle United
|10
|5
|2
|3
|+15
|17
|Brentford
|11
|4
|4
|3
|+5
|16
|Crystal Palace
|11
|4
|3
|4
|-3
|15
|West Ham United
|11
|4
|2
|5
|-2
|14
|Chelsea
|10
|3
|3
|4
|+2
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|11
|3
|3
|5
|-5
|12
|Fulham
|11
|3
|3
|5
|-8
|12
|Everton
|11
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|11
|Nottingham Forest
|10
|2
|4
|4
|-5
|10
|AFC Bournemouth
|11
|1
|3
|7
|-18
|6
|Luton Town
|10
|1
|2
|7
|-11
|5
|Burnley
|11
|1
|1
|9
|-19
|4
|Sheffield United
|11
|1
|1
|9
|-21
|4