Sheffield United snatched their first Premier League win this season with an Oliver Norwood penalty 10 minutes into added time for a 2-1 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Wolves' Fábio Silva tripped George Baldock and Norwood converted the spot kick, sending Bramall Lane into a frenzy.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Sheffield United ended a six-game losing streak in the league but remain bottom of the table behind Burnley on goal difference, with both teams on four points. Wolves are 13th with 12.

A rain-soaked first period ended scoreless despite the visitors piling on the pressure throughout.

Wolves had the best chance midway through the half but Matheus Cunha's shot was pushed over by keeper Wes Foderingham.

United eventually opened the scoring when Cameron Archer picked up a loose ball in midfield, sprinted to the edge of the box and saw his shot go in off the bar after 72 minutes.

A minute from the end of normal time Jean-Ricner Bellegarde equalised with a curler that was deflected into the net but United were not finished and Norwood's penalty secured all three points for Paul Heckingbottom's side.