Erik ten Hag has no concerns about Marcus Rashford's slow start to the season in front of goal.

Defender Victor Lindelof scored in the second half as struggling Manchester United breathed a collective sigh of relief with a 1-0 victory over Luton Town in the Premier League on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's team, who have won two successive league games after stumbling to their worst start since 1962, provisionally climbed two spots in the Premier League into sixth place on 21 points after 12 games.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Luton Town, who have just one league victory in their debut season in the top flight, are 17th.

United created numerous chances as they dominated the game before Lindelof finally broke the deadlock in the 59th minute, the Swede smashing home from 16 yards after Luton failed to clear Marcus Rashford's cross.

The victory was a welcome reprieve for United, who have lost nine of their last 18 games in all competitions, have been eliminated from the League Cup and are struggling in the Champions League after a 4-3 loss at Copenhagen on Wednesday.