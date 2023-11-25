- Kai Havertz (89')
Late Havertz goal sends Arsenal top with win at Brentford
Arteta says he won't be silenced by FA charge
Mikel Arteta vows to continue to speak out against refereeing errors as Arsenal challenge an FA charge against the manager.
Arsenal moved top of the Premier League when a late goal by Kai Havertz earned them a 1-0 victory at Brentford on Saturday.
Manchester City's earlier draw with Liverpool meant Mikel Arteta's side would leapfrog both clubs with a win but that did not look likely for most of the game.
Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale, recalled to the side for the first time since September, got away with a couple of nervy moments in the first half, while the visitors had a goal by Leandro Trossard ruled out for offside.
Havertz, who came on as a substitute, eventually broke the deadlock with a close-range header in the 89th minute.
Arsenal moved up to first place with 30 points from 13 games, one ahead of City and two ahead of Liverpool.
Game Information
- Referees:
- Tim Robinson
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Arsenal
|13
|9
|3
|1
|+17
|30
|Manchester City
|13
|9
|2
|2
|+20
|29
|Liverpool
|13
|8
|4
|1
|+17
|28
|Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|8
|2
|2
|+9
|26
|Aston Villa
|12
|8
|1
|3
|+12
|25
|Newcastle United
|13
|7
|2
|4
|+17
|23
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|13
|6
|4
|3
|+5
|22
|Manchester United
|12
|7
|0
|5
|-3
|21
|West Ham United
|13
|6
|2
|5
|0
|20
|Chelsea
|13
|4
|4
|5
|+2
|16
|Brentford
|13
|4
|4
|5
|+1
|16
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12
|4
|3
|5
|-4
|15
|Crystal Palace
|13
|4
|3
|6
|-5
|15
|Nottingham Forest
|13
|3
|4
|6
|-5
|13
|Fulham
|12
|3
|3
|6
|-10
|12
|AFC Bournemouth
|13
|3
|3
|7
|-14
|12
|Luton Town
|13
|2
|3
|8
|-11
|9
|Sheffield United
|13
|1
|2
|10
|-23
|5
|Everton
|12
|4
|2
|6
|-3
|4
|Burnley
|13
|1
|1
|11
|-22
|4