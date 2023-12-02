Mikel Arteta promises that Arsenal have more to come after topping the Premier League table this week.

Arsenal moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League as early goals by Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard fired them to a 2-1 victory at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

In freezing temperatures, Arsenal made a lightning fast start and the points always looked secure from the moment captain Ødegaard doubled their advantage in the 13th minute.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Saka had given Mikel Arteta's side the lead in the sixth minute after some intricate link-up play sent him clear.

Wolves recovered and gradually began to make a few inroads -- although Arsenal were untroubled until Matheus Cunha took advantage of some sloppy defending and shot powerfully past home goalkeeper David Raya after 86 minutes to set up an unexpectedly nervy climax.

Bukayo Saka joins Mo Salah as the only players to have scored or assisted in 10 different Premier League games this season. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal have 33 points from 14 games with champions Manchester City, who host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, on 29 and Liverpool and Aston Villa, also in action on Sunday, on 28.