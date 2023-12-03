Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski headed a late equaliser to earn his side a 3-3 draw at champions Manchester City in a rip-roaring Premier League contest on Sunday.

It looked as though Jack Grealish's 81st-minute goal had secured the points for Pep Guardiola's side, but Kulusevski struck in the 90th minute as City were held to a third successive draw in the league.

The result left City in third place with 30 points, three behind leaders Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola's side were furious deep in stoppage time, when Grealish was through on goal but play was stopped for a foul on Erling Haaland during the buildup.

Kulusevski has scored four Premier League goals this season. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Tottenham played with fire at times and City could have been out of sight before half-time had it not been for the woodwork. But Ange Postecoglou's side stuck to their attacking principles and snapped a three-match losing streak despite missing several players because of injury and suspension.

The match began in breathless fashion with Son Heung-Min putting Tottenham ahead in the sixth minute before scoring at the other end three minutes later as a cross bounced in off one of his thighs.

Tottenham's obsession with playing the ball out from the back cost them, as they lost possession and City exchanged passes before Julián Álvarez picked out Phil Foden to slot home in the 31st-minute goal, putting City ahead.

Alvarez and Jérémy Doku were both denied by the woodwork and Haaland wasted a couple of gilt-edged chances as Tottenham hung on desperately before half-time.

Giovani Lo Celso's precise finish in the 69th minute made it 2-2 but Tottenham's risk-taking approach cost them dearly as a mistake allowed Grealish to put the hosts back in front -- only for the visitors to have the last laugh via Kulusevski's header.