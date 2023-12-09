- James McAtee (45'+1')
Sheffield Utd earn rare win with 1-0 victory over Brentford
James McAtee scored his first Premier League goal with a stunning strike that gave Sheffield United a 1-0 win over Brentford at Bramall Lane on Saturday for only their second victory this season.
The precious three points -- and a first win for Chris Wilder in his second stint as Sheffield United manager -- were not enough for his team to climb off the bottom of the table, where they have eight points after 16 games. Brentford are 11th on 19 points.
McAtee, who is on loan from Manchester City, lit up rain-lashed Bramall just before halftime when the 21-year-old hit a left-footed shot from the right side of the box to the far corner after receiving a pass from Gustavo Hamer.
Wilder returned for his second managerial stint at Sheffield United on Tuesday following the sacking of Paul Heckingbottom after last week's 5-0 defeat to Burnley. Sheffield United lost 2-0 at home to Liverpool in Wilder's first game in charge on Wednesday.
