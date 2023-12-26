Jack Robinson and Anis Ben Slimane both scored own goals in the final 13 minutes as Sheffield United let a late lead slip and lost 3-2 to fellow Premier League strugglers Luton Town at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

Luton took the lead in the first half through Alfie Doughty, but a strong second-half showing from the home side turned the game on its head as Oli McBurnie netted and Anel Ahmedhodzic scored his first Premier League goal.

Having worked so hard to get in front, however, United surrendered their lead in cruel fashion as Robinson flicked a cross into his own net and Ben Slimane deflected a shot into his own goal.

"It was a rollercoaster of emotions. We were 2-1 down and then you think about what that means to the table. It's a crazy day," Luton winger Andros Townsend told Amazon Prime.

"It's sensational [to win back-to-back games]. Whether you're a top side or not, it's so hard to do in the Premier League.

"We were ahead against Liverpool and Arsenal and we didn't get three points in those games. It's about time we got some luck."

The match was officiated by Sam Allison, who became the first Black referee in the Premier League for 15 years and only the second ever after Uriah Rennie.

Luton started and finished the game on top, but had to withstand some heavy United pressure in between and home manager Chris Wilder will be livid with the manner of the defeat.

Luton Town have won consecutive Premier League matches for the first time in their history. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sheffield United had won one of 47 Premier League games prior to this fixture when they conceded the first goal, and should have made it two from 48.

Doughty gave Luton the lead when he easily beat Gustavo Hamer on the right wing and his low shot from a tight angle went through the legs of goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty saw his header hit the crossbar on the stroke of halftime before the hosts deservedly drew level just past the hour-mark when Allison played advantage after James McAtee appeared to be fouled and the ball fell kindly to McBurnie to score his third goal of the season.

The home side took the lead as they continued to dominate in the second half. Luton failed to clear a cross and after a scramble in the box, Ahmedhodzic scored his first Premier League goal.

But Luton were level again 13 minutes from the end when Robinson's attempted headed clearance only succeeded in steering the ball into his own net, before a pass in the box deflected off Ben Slimane and looped into the goal for the winner.

"We chucked it away," Wilder said. "We got our noses in front. We don't go out and stop a cross. We are sat on the six yard line and things like that are going to happen if you sit that deep.

"It is the defending attitude and shape that has cost us. It will look a bit unlucky but it isn't unlucky, it is us and we chucked it."

Luton striker Carlton Morris said he had reported an incident to the match officials during the game.

"I heard something from the front row [in the crowd] and thought it was best to get it reported straight away," he said, without elaborating.

Luton remain in 18th position in the table but move within one point of safety, while Sheffield United stay rooted to the bottom with nine points from 19 matches, with their survival hopes having taken a massive blow.