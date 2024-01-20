Craig Burley lays the blame for Arsenal's big 5-0 Premier League win on a terrible performance from Crystal Palace.

Arsenal returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion with a 5-0 drubbing of toothless London rivals Crystal Palace to climb into third in the Premier League on Saturday.

Gabriel's headed goal from a corner and a Dean Henderson own goal -- courtesy of another Gabriel header from a corner -- put Mikel Arteta's side in control in the first-half. Leandro Trossard furthered their lead just short of the hour mark with a clinical finish from a sweeping move.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Substitute Gabriel Martinelli added gloss to the scoreline with two almost identical finishes in added time.

Palace, who are 14th, had a few chances of their own and almost equalised when Jefferson Lerma's swerving shot was well-saved by David Raya shortly before Arsenal made it 2-0.

Gabriel's ninth minute header gave Arsenal an early lead against Crystal Palace. Getty

Such was Arsenal's comfort that Arteta was able to make four substitutions late on with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Trossard and Gabriel all being given a breather.

Arsenal's victory ended a run of three successive defeats in all competitions and put them level on 43 points with Aston Villa and champions Manchester City. Arsenal's goal difference is superior to Villa's but worse than City's.

The past few weeks have been dispiriting for Arsenal who topped the Premier League before Christmas but whose title challenge stalled with a run of one win in five league games.

But Palace's problems appear even greater with a banner being unfurled near the end that read: 'Wasted Potential. On and off the pitch weak decisions are taking us backwards.'

They have won only once in their last ten league games and went out of the FA Cup to Everton on Wednesday, after which manager Roy Hodgson came under fire from the visiting fans.

Arsenal spent their mini winter break enjoying some warm weather training in Dubai and it appeared to have revived them.

They took the lead in the 11th minute when Rice's corner was met by Gabriel who headed in from close range.

Another corner led to Arsenal's second in the 37th minute as Gabriel again got clear and his header went in off Palace keeper Henderson.

Trossard effectively killed Palace off when he applied a clinical finish from Gabriel Jesus's pass in the 59th minute.

With Palace in disarray, Martinelli then got in on the act with two silky finishes to give Arsenal's goal difference a healthy boost and equal their best margin of victory in a Premier League derby.