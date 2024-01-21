- Darwin Núñez (49', 90'+3')
- Diogo Jota (70', 79')
Liverpool breeze past Bournemouth to go five points clear
Nicol: Liverpool are in a very good place
ESPN's Steve Nicol tells Mark Donaldson that Liverpool are in a really good position following their 4-0 win over Bournemouth.
Justin Kluivert was involved in the main first-half action, getting away with a heavy tackle on Luis Díaz and then almost creating a goal for the hosts.
Liverpool switched Núñez to a more central role after the break and it soon paid dividends. Curtis Jones laid off a long pass to Jota who then picked out Núñez with a first-time pass and the finish was never in doubt.
Jota made it 2-0 when he was picked out by Cody Gakpo and the Portugual international struck again with another cool finish after miss-kicking his initial shot after being set up by Premier League debutant Conor Bradley who got his chance in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Joe Gomez provided the assist for Núñez's volleyed second goal in stoppage time, which made him the first player to 10 goals and 10 assists for a Premier League club in all competitions this season.
Game Information
- Referees:
- Andy Madley
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Liverpool
|21
|14
|6
|1
|+29
|48
|Manchester City
|20
|13
|4
|3
|+25
|43
|Arsenal
|21
|13
|4
|4
|+22
|43
|Aston Villa
|21
|13
|4
|4
|+16
|43
|Tottenham Hotspur
|21
|12
|4
|5
|+13
|40
|West Ham United
|21
|10
|5
|6
|+3
|35
|Manchester United
|21
|10
|2
|9
|-5
|32
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|20
|8
|7
|5
|+5
|31
|Chelsea
|21
|9
|4
|8
|+4
|31
|Newcastle United
|21
|9
|2
|10
|+9
|29
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20
|8
|4
|8
|-1
|28
|AFC Bournemouth
|20
|7
|4
|9
|-11
|25
|Fulham
|21
|7
|3
|11
|-8
|24
|Brentford
|20
|6
|4
|10
|-4
|22
|Crystal Palace
|21
|5
|6
|10
|-12
|21
|Nottingham Forest
|21
|5
|5
|11
|-12
|20
|Everton
|21
|8
|3
|10
|-4
|17
|Luton Town
|20
|4
|4
|12
|-14
|16
|Burnley
|21
|3
|3
|15
|-21
|12
|Sheffield United
|21
|2
|4
|15
|-34
|10