ESPN's Steve Nicol tells Mark Donaldson that Liverpool are in a really good position following their 4-0 win over Bournemouth.

Justin Kluivert was involved in the main first-half action, getting away with a heavy tackle on Luis Díaz and then almost creating a goal for the hosts.

Liverpool switched Núñez to a more central role after the break and it soon paid dividends. Curtis Jones laid off a long pass to Jota who then picked out Núñez with a first-time pass and the finish was never in doubt.

Jota made it 2-0 when he was picked out by Cody Gakpo and the Portugual international struck again with another cool finish after miss-kicking his initial shot after being set up by Premier League debutant Conor Bradley who got his chance in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Joe Gomez provided the assist for Núñez's volleyed second goal in stoppage time, which made him the first player to 10 goals and 10 assists for a Premier League club in all competitions this season.