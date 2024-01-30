Shaka Hislop explains why he was surprised and impressed by Newcastle's performance vs. Aston Villa.

Newcastle United consigned Aston Villa to a first home loss in the Premier League for almost a year with a stunning 3-1 win on Tuesday.

Two goals in four first-half minutes from Fabian Schär put the Magpies in control before Alex Moreno's own-goal after the break.

Ollie Watkins grabbed a consolation for the hosts, who lost in the league at Villa Park for the first time since last February.

Villa remain in fourth place but have played more games than first-place Liverpool and third-place Manchester City, and will be caught by Tottenham if the London club beats Brentford on Wednesday.

Newcastle had lost six of its previous seven league games to slip away from the top four but victory lifted the team to seventh place, although still 11 points behind Villa.

Newcastle ended a run of four consecutive Premier League defeats. Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Swiss centre-back Schar broke the deadlock with a superb half-volley from a corner in the 32nd minute, and he added a second with a close-range finish four minutes later after an Anthony Gordon shot was deflected onto the crossbar.

The visitors suffered a blow just before the break as Swedish striker Alexander Isak had to be substituted due to an injury, with Miguel Almirón coming off the bench to replace him and winger Anthony Gordon moving up front.

Villa midfielder John McGinn had a great chance just before the break as he out-muscled Newcastle teenager Lewis Miley, but his header from a corner flew harmlessly over the bar.

Newcastle's third came seven minutes into the second half after an incisive attack down the left culminated in a brilliant ball from Miguel Almiron to Jacob Murphy, and his shot was bundled into his own net by Villa fullback Álex Moreno.

Keeper Martin Dúbravka looked set to give Newcastle boss Eddie Howe another injury headache as he received treatment on a number of occasions, but the Slovakian stayed on the field to complete the game.

The introduction of Leon Bailey gave the Villa attack a much-needed shot in the arm, and it was from his cross that Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for Villa in the 71st minute.

Watkins had another effort ruled out for offside two minutes later, but after that scare Newcastle held on comfortably to move up to seventh spot in the table on 32 points, while Villa remain fourth on 43.

Information from Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.