- Jack Harrison (30')
- Jarrad Branthwaite (90'+4')
- Richarlison (4', 41')
Late Branthwaite goal sees Everton draw 2-2 against Spurs
Jarrad Branthwaite scored a 94th minute equaliser as relegation-threatened Everton rescued a point against Tottenham with a 2-2 draw on Saturday as Sean Dyche's team moved out of the bottom three in the Premier League table.
Richarlison, once the darling of Goodison Park, scored a brace of goals in the first half and looked to have won the game for the visitors, but Branthwaite headed in at the back post after Everton had troubled Spurs all game with their set-pieces.
Jack Harrison also scored for Everton and after Spurs failed to kill the game in the second half, the battling Merseyside club always had hope they could take something from the match.
Spurs are fourth in the table on 44 points from 23 games, missing the chance to move level with second-placed Manchester City, though they have played a two games more. Everton have 19 points from their 23 games.
Game Information
- Referees:
- Michael Oliver
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Liverpool
|22
|15
|6
|1
|+32
|51
|Manchester City
|21
|14
|4
|3
|+27
|46
|Arsenal
|22
|14
|4
|4
|+23
|46
|Tottenham Hotspur
|23
|13
|5
|5
|+14
|44
|Aston Villa
|22
|13
|4
|5
|+14
|43
|West Ham United
|22
|10
|6
|6
|+3
|36
|Manchester United
|22
|11
|2
|9
|-4
|35
|Newcastle United
|22
|10
|2
|10
|+11
|32
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|22
|8
|8
|6
|+1
|32
|Chelsea
|22
|9
|4
|9
|+1
|31
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|22
|8
|5
|9
|-2
|29
|AFC Bournemouth
|21
|7
|5
|9
|-11
|26
|Fulham
|22
|7
|4
|11
|-8
|25
|Crystal Palace
|22
|6
|6
|10
|-11
|24
|Brentford
|21
|6
|4
|11
|-5
|22
|Nottingham Forest
|22
|5
|5
|12
|-13
|20
|Everton
|23
|8
|5
|10
|-4
|19
|Luton Town
|21
|5
|4
|12
|-10
|19
|Burnley
|22
|3
|3
|16
|-23
|12
|Sheffield United
|22
|2
|4
|16
|-35
|10