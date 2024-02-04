- Cole Palmer (19')
- Thiago Silva (86')
- Matheus Cunha (22', 63', 82' Pen)
- Axel Disasi (43' OG)
Wolves hammer Chelsea 4-2 with Cunha hat-trick
The most damning stats of Chelsea's Premier League struggles
Luis Miguel Echegaray reveals the stats that highlight just how little Chelsea have improved from last season.
A hat-trick from Wolves forward Matheus Cunha again exposed Chelsea's defensive frailties as the visitors came from behind to record a 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Chelsea, who lost 4-1 at Liverpool in midweek, went ahead in the 20th minute through Cole Palmer. But two minutes later, Joao Gomes found Cunha whose shot took a big deflection off Chelsea defender Thiago Silva and beat Djordje Petrović in goal.
Wolves went ahead just before half-time with Rayan Aït-Nouri's deflected strike off Axel Disasi leaving Petrovic wrongfooted.
Cunha made it 3-1 midway through the second-half, after Pedro Neto caught Chelsea on the break, and scored his third from the spot in the 82nd after being brought down by defender Malo Gusto.
Silva scored a consolation header for Chelsea with four minutes of normal time remaining but by then many home supporters had started to already leave the stadium.
Game Information
- Referees:
- Tim Robinson
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Liverpool
|22
|15
|6
|1
|+32
|51
|Manchester City
|21
|14
|4
|3
|+27
|46
|Arsenal
|22
|14
|4
|4
|+23
|46
|Aston Villa
|23
|14
|4
|5
|+19
|46
|Tottenham Hotspur
|23
|13
|5
|5
|+14
|44
|Manchester United
|23
|12
|2
|9
|-1
|38
|West Ham United
|23
|10
|6
|7
|0
|36
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|23
|9
|8
|6
|+4
|35
|Newcastle United
|23
|10
|3
|10
|+11
|33
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|23
|9
|5
|9
|0
|32
|Chelsea
|23
|9
|4
|10
|-1
|31
|AFC Bournemouth
|22
|7
|6
|9
|-11
|27
|Fulham
|23
|7
|5
|11
|-8
|26
|Crystal Palace
|23
|6
|6
|11
|-14
|24
|Brentford
|21
|6
|4
|11
|-5
|22
|Nottingham Forest
|23
|5
|6
|12
|-13
|21
|Luton Town
|22
|5
|5
|12
|-10
|20
|Everton
|23
|8
|5
|10
|-4
|19
|Burnley
|23
|3
|4
|16
|-23
|13
|Sheffield United
|23
|2
|4
|17
|-40
|10