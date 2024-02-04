Luis Miguel Echegaray reveals the stats that highlight just how little Chelsea have improved from last season.

A hat-trick from Wolves forward Matheus Cunha again exposed Chelsea's defensive frailties as the visitors came from behind to record a 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea, who lost 4-1 at Liverpool in midweek, went ahead in the 20th minute through Cole Palmer. But two minutes later, Joao Gomes found Cunha whose shot took a big deflection off Chelsea defender Thiago Silva and beat Djordje Petrović in goal.

Wolves went ahead just before half-time with Rayan Aït-Nouri's deflected strike off Axel Disasi leaving Petrovic wrongfooted.

Cunha made it 3-1 midway through the second-half, after Pedro Neto caught Chelsea on the break, and scored his third from the spot in the 82nd after being brought down by defender Malo Gusto.

Silva scored a consolation header for Chelsea with four minutes of normal time remaining but by then many home supporters had started to already leave the stadium.