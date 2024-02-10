Tottenham Hotspur moved back into the Premier League's top four as substitute Brennan Johnson struck deep in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win over Brighton on Saturday.

Johnson slammed the ball high into the net from a low cross from Tottenham's returning captain Son Heung-min who had started on the bench after finishing his Asian Cup duty.

It had been hard work for Tottenham who fell behind early on to a Pascal Gross penalty after Danny Welbeck was fouled.

They improved after the break, though, and levelled in the 61st minute through Pape Matar Sarr who tucked in a rebound after his initial low cross had deflected against the post.

A point apiece would have been about fair but Johnson's late show sent Tottenham into fourth place above Aston Villa with 47 points from 24 games.