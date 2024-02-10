- Pape Matar Sarr (61')
- Brennan Johnson (90'+6')
- Pascal Groß (17' Pen)
Johnson grabs late winner helps Tottenham edge Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur moved back into the Premier League's top four as substitute Brennan Johnson struck deep in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win over Brighton on Saturday.
Johnson slammed the ball high into the net from a low cross from Tottenham's returning captain Son Heung-min who had started on the bench after finishing his Asian Cup duty.
It had been hard work for Tottenham who fell behind early on to a Pascal Gross penalty after Danny Welbeck was fouled.
They improved after the break, though, and levelled in the 61st minute through Pape Matar Sarr who tucked in a rebound after his initial low cross had deflected against the post.
A point apiece would have been about fair but Johnson's late show sent Tottenham into fourth place above Aston Villa with 47 points from 24 games.
Game Information
- Referees:
- Samuel Barrott
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Liverpool
|24
|16
|6
|2
|+32
|54
|Manchester City
|23
|16
|4
|3
|+31
|52
|Arsenal
|23
|15
|4
|4
|+25
|49
|Tottenham Hotspur
|24
|14
|5
|5
|+15
|47
|Aston Villa
|23
|14
|4
|5
|+19
|46
|Manchester United
|23
|12
|2
|9
|-1
|38
|West Ham United
|23
|10
|6
|7
|0
|36
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|24
|9
|8
|7
|+3
|35
|Newcastle United
|23
|10
|3
|10
|+11
|33
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|24
|9
|5
|10
|-2
|32
|Chelsea
|23
|9
|4
|10
|-1
|31
|Fulham
|24
|8
|5
|11
|-6
|29
|AFC Bournemouth
|23
|7
|6
|10
|-13
|27
|Brentford
|23
|7
|4
|12
|-5
|25
|Crystal Palace
|23
|6
|6
|11
|-14
|24
|Nottingham Forest
|23
|5
|6
|12
|-13
|21
|Luton Town
|23
|5
|5
|13
|-12
|20
|Everton
|24
|8
|5
|11
|-6
|19
|Burnley
|24
|3
|4
|17
|-25
|13
|Sheffield United
|24
|3
|4
|17
|-38
|13