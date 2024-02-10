Jurgen Klopp explains Mohamed Salah's timeline to return to action, and reveals a flu outbreak has hit his Liverpool squad.

Liverpool reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday, but they were made to battle by a brave visiting side before claiming all three points.

Burnley began brightest but Liverpool took the lead in the 31st minute through a Diogo Jota header from a corner, before the visitors levelled just before the break when Dara O'Shea headed home.

It was a much better Liverpool in the second half, and seven minutes after the interval Luis Diaz dived to head home a Harvey Elliott ball across goal and in the 79th minute it was another header, from Darwin Nunez, which wrapped up the win.

Liverpool are on 54 points, two clear of Manchester City who have a game in hand. Burnley remain second from bottom on 13 points.