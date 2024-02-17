Jurgen Klopp confirms Mohamed Salah has returned to training ahead of Liverpool's clash with Brentford.

Mohamed Salah scored and provided an assist on his return from injury as Liverpool kept their foot on the throttle in the Premier League title race with a 4-1 win at Brentford on Saturday to go provisionally five points clear at the summit.

Darwin Nunez scored with an exquisite chip to open the scoring, bursting through on goal before deftly lifting the ball over a helpless Mark Flekken in the Brentford net.

Goals after the break from Alexis Mac Allister and Salah effectively ended the contest. It is the first time Jurgen Klopp has won away at Brentford.

Ivan Toney pulled one back for Brentford, but Cody Gakpo grabbed Liverpool's fourth to wrap up a comfortable win for the visitors.

Mohamed Salah is one of four players to have scored more than 10 goals for Liverpool in all competitions this season. Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Klopp's only concern from the game will be the injuries suffered in the first half by Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones.

The victory lifted Liverpool to 57 points, with Manchester City in second and third-placed Arsenal, who can both reduce the deficit later on Saturday, each on 52. Brentford stay 14th with 25 points.