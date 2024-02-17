Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal should be able to attract the world's best players including Kylian Mbappe.

Bukayo Saka scored either side of half-time as Arsenal crushed second-from-bottom Burnley 5-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday to go second and keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Martin Ødegaard opened the scoring in the fourth minute, shooting left-footed from outside the box into the bottom right corner, and Saka made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 41st after a foul on Leandro Trossard.

Saka claimed his second two minutes after the break for his 12th league goal of the campaign with a powerful right-footed finish, before Trossard made it 4-0 and Kai Havertz added a fifth as Arsenal cruised to a fifth straight win in 2024.

The north London side are two points behind Liverpool, 4-1 winners at Brentford, after 25 games and three clear of champions Manchester City who host Chelsea in the late kickoff.

Bukayo Saka has scored four goals in his last two Premier League games. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal, who thrashed West Ham United 6-0 last weekend, have scored 21 goals in their last five games and they could easily have added more to the tally against the Clarets.

Trossard, who has now scored three goals in three games, missed several other chances including one big miss early in the first half.

Saka's second goal was assisted by Ødegaard but the England forward's hopes of a hat-trick ended when he was taken off in the 69th with a yellow card to his name and the game won.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany was always going to be in for an uncomfortable afternoon, having to watch from the stands after collecting a touchline ban for his third booking of the season, and it went from bad to worse.

The match was halted in the 63rd minute when Burnley's Aaron Ramsey was given oxygen and carried off on a stretcher after apparently injuring his knee in a tackle by Ødegaard.

Burnley remain deep in trouble in 19th, level on points with bottom club Sheffield United.