Wrexham endured a difficult start to their first season in the Football League since 2008 as they were beaten 5-3 by MK Dons at the recently renamed Stok Racecourse on Saturday.

The home side were behind early after defender Eoghan O'Connell nodded the ball past his own goalkeeper just six minutes after kick-off.

MK Dons doubled their lead four minutes later when forward Mohamed Eisa wriggled free from a couple of challenges in the penalty area and poked an effort beyond Ben Foster in the Wrexham goal.

Jacob Mendy halved the deficit for Wrexham shortly before half-time to give hope to an expectant home crowd that included co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, as well as fellow actor Hugh Jackman.

The away side, however, wasted no time in re-establishing their two goal lead after the interval as Jonathan Leko arrowed an effort into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box.

Leko got his second, and MK Dons' fourth, in the 64th minute as he found space in behind the defence and found the back of the net with a cool finish.

Jordan Davies' spectacular goal brought Wrexham, who had been the favourites to win League Two this season before kick-off, back into the match with 10 minutes of normal time remaining before some late drama in second half stoppage time.

Daniel Harvie scored MK Dons' fifth with what seemed to be the last kick of the game but Wrexham found time to pull one back through Anthony Forde in the 96th minute.