Wrexham suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Stockport County on Saturday, although the Welsh side remain in the playoff places after nine games.

Stockport forward Isaac Olaofe netted a hat trick, while strikes from Louise Barry and Paddy Madden added to the hosts' tally.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The result marks the third time that Wrexham have conceded fives goals in a game this season, after previously losing 5-3 to MK Dons on Aug. 5 and drawing 5-5 with Swindon on Aug. 19.

"It's as bad a first-half as I can remember," Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson told reporters after the match, referencing the 3-0 halftime scoreline. "We gave the ball away so cheaply in the back third and middle third, which put us under pressure."

It was their second defeat of the season and leaves the club in seventh place on 15 points.

Wrexham next face Crewe Alexandra in League Two on Sept. 30.