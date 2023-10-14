Wrexham again showed their affinity for last-minute drama as they scored two late goals, 54 seconds apart, to earn all three points against Salford City at the the SToK Racecourse ground on Saturday.

Jordan Davies' 89th-minute winner means Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' side have scored three or more goals in six of their seven home league games this season.

Forward Matt Smith nodded Salford in front after 15 minutes when he was picked out by a perfect cross from Stephen Mallan, diverting the ball beyond Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

Smith scored his and Salford's second 20 minutes later when he pounced upon a loose ball in the Wrexham box and rolled it into the bottom corner.

Wrexham, who had gone into the weekend in seventh place, halved the deficit almost instantly when Elliot Lee rose highest to head James McLean's corner in at the back post two minutes after Smith's goal.

Phil Parkinson's side thought they should have been awarded a penalty when Paul Mullin was pulled to the ground shortly after half-time, but the referee waved away their protests.

Mallan missed a golden opportunity to restore Salford's two-goal lead in the 56th minute when he was found in space in the penalty area after some great play down the right channel by Luke Bolton.

The Salford winger skipped past an attempted challenge before cutting the ball back for Mallan to strike, but the Salford No. 14 fired his effort narrowly wide of the post.

Mullin had a chance to get Wrexham level around 20 minutes from time, but the forward could only head McLean's pinpoint cross over the crossbar.

The Wrexham forward made up for his profligacy a few minutes later when his cross was bundled over the line by substitute Steven Fletcher.

Just 54 seconds later, Jordan Davies scored the dramatic late winner for the Welsh club when he whipped an effort beyond Salford goalkeeper Alex Cairns with his left foot from just inside the penalty area.

The home side had to navigate a few nervy moments in second-half stoppage time as they looked to defend their lead, but shortly after Okonkwo denied Smith a hat trick in the 93rd minute, the referee blew the full-time whistle to ensure another famous victory for Wrexham.