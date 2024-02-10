Wrexham's quest for promotion to League One suffered a blow against Bradford City on Saturday. Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

A 90th-minute winner from Bradford City striker Andy Cook was enough to hand Wrexham a 1-0 defeat on Saturday.

The defeat means Wrexham's losing streak stretches to four games, with Phil Parkinson's side in fifth place in England's League Two. The top three teams in the division earn automatic promotion to the third tier, while fourth through seventh enter the playoffs.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Wrexham enjoyed a dominant start to the match but struggled in the second half. The game looked to have been heading for a goalless draw until Bradford were awarded a penalty on 83 minutes, which Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo saved.

However, veteran Bradford striker Cook, who took the penalty, would not be denied again as he scored with a late header.

It is the first time Wrexham have failed to score at their home Stok Cae Ras ground for the first time since November 2021.