Premier League veteran Steven Fletcher has boosted Wrexham's fortunes since joining.

Wrexham edged to a 1-0 victory against Notts County on Saturday that saw them move into the automatic promotion spots in League Two.

A 20th-minute strike by former Scotland forward Steven Fletcher was enough to seal the win for the team owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Wrexham, who are third, have a game in hand over Mansfield and Stockport, the two teams above them in League Two. They could move level on points with league leaders Stockport should they win that game but they but they would remain second owing to an inferior goal difference.

Fletcher, 36, whose previous clubs include Burnley and Sunderland, scored his seventh goal of the campaign since joining as a free agent in September.

The win, in front of 12,532 people at the STōK Cae Ras, made it two consecutive wins for Phil Parkinson's side after a run of three straight league defeats had seen their promotion hopes dented.