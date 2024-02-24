Wrexham dropped out of the League Two automatic promotion places on Saturday after suffering a 1-0 defeat at Gillingham.

Phil Parkinson's team had been unbeaten in their past three matches but were undone by Gillingham midfielder Timothée Dieng's 55th minute goal.

Wrexham had started the match brightly, with James McLean shooting wide in the eighth minute at the end of a sweeping counter-attack.

Gillingham continued to weather early Wrexham pressure, with goalkeeper Glenn Morris making a strong save to deny Elliot Lee four minutes later.

But that was as good as it got for Wrexham in the first half, with goal-scoring opportunities drying up at Priestfield Stadium

Dieng put Gillingham in front shortly before the hour-mark after he followed up on Conor Masterson's effort and prodded the ball beyond Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

Gillingham's goal seemed to spark Wrexham back into life but they were unable to find a way past Morris, who made a spectacular save to keep out Steven Fletcher's bicycle kick in the 74th minute.

Parkinson made a series of substitutions, including the introduction of forward Paul Mullin, in a desperate attempt to earn his side a late point but it was to no avail as Gillingham held on to earn all three points.

The defeat means Wrexham drop to fourth in League Two, while Gillingham are in seventh spot.