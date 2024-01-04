Ilkay Gündogan drills the penalty goal in 93rd minute to give Barcelona a 2-1 lead over Las Palmas.

Ilkay Gündoğan's stoppage-time penalty earned Barcelona a 2-1 comeback win at 10-man Las Palmas in an ill-tempered LaLiga match on Thursday.

Las Palmas opened the scoring in the 12th minute when former Barcelona midfielder Sandro Ramirez set up Munir El Haddadi to fire home from close range and the hosts dominated the first half.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Barça struck back 10 minutes after the break following a defensive error that allowed Sergi Roberto to find Ferran Torres who beat Las Palmas keeper Alvaro Valles with a scruffy finish.

Las Palmas defender Daley Sinkgraven was shown the red card after a push on Gündoğan in added time and the former Manchester City midfielder converted his spot-kick.

Barça moved third in the LaLiga standings on 41 points, seven behind leaders Real Madrid and Girona.