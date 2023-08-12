Star striker Kylian Mbappé watched from the stands as Paris Saint-Germain began their Ligue 1 title defense with a drab 0-0 home draw against Lorient on Saturday.

Mbappé, Neymar and Marco Verratti were all left out by new PSG coach Luis Enrique at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappé topped last season's scoring charts with 29 league goals, but was not on the field against Lorient because he is mired in a contract standoff. He wants to play this season and leave for free when his contract runs out, but PSG want to transfer him this summer to avoid losing him for nothing in a year's time.

Looking pensive, Mbappé sat alongside his younger brother Ethan as PSG struggled to break down a well-organized Lorient, who hit the post from midfielder Laurent Abergel's shot in the 43rd and went close near the end through midfielder Romain Faivre.

Central defender Milan Skriniar, attacking midfielder Marco Asensio, and forward Goncalo Ramos all had their PSG debuts but made little difference.

Neymar trained alone on Friday, with the club saying it was because he was recovering from a viral infection. But Neymar could leave PSG this summer. Verratti and Neymar have been linked with a move to the lucrative Saudi Arabian league.