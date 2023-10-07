AS Monaco moved top of Ligue 1 after Ismail Jakobs, Folarin Balogun and Wissam Ben Yedder scored in their 3-1 win at fourth-placed Reims on Saturday.

Monaco took the lead just before half-time when defender Jakobs netted from close range for his first Ligue 1 goal since he joined the club from Cologne in 2021.

United States striker Balogun doubled the lead for the visitors early in the second half with a fine finish from close range against the club he played for on loan last season. Wissam Ben Yedder made it 3-0 with a header three minutes later.

Reims pulled a goal back from the penalty spot when midfielder Teddy Teuma sent an unstoppable shot past Monaco keeper Philipp Koehn after Monaco substitute Christian Matsima fouled Marshall Munetsi.

Monaco lead the standings on 17 points from eight games, one point ahead of Nice who won 1-0 at Metz on Saturday.