A late strike from Kylian Mbappé allowed Paris Saint-Germain to snatch a 3-2 win at Brest in the Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The visitors were awarded a penalty after Lilian Brassier fouled Randal Kolo Muani. While Mbappé's spot kick effort was saved, he netted the rebound a minute before stoppage time.

PSG are second with 21 points, a point behind leaders Nice. Brest are sixth with 15 points.

Warren Zaire-Emery, 17, have PSG the lead 16 minutes into the game when he fired a thunderous shot into the upper left corner.

Mbappé doubled the score with his 250th club goal when he calmly slotted the ball into the bottom-left corner in the 28th minute.

Steve Mounie was roared on by the home fans when he netted a close-range shortly before the interval and Jeremy Le Douaron levelled the score with another just after the restart.