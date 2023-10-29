- Steve Mounié (43')
- Jeremy Le Douaron (52')
- Warren Zaire-Emery (16')
- Kylian Mbappé (28', 89')
Mbappé to the rescue as PSG grab late win against Brest
A late strike from Kylian Mbappé allowed Paris Saint-Germain to snatch a 3-2 win at Brest in the Ligue 1 on Sunday.
The visitors were awarded a penalty after Lilian Brassier fouled Randal Kolo Muani. While Mbappé's spot kick effort was saved, he netted the rebound a minute before stoppage time.
- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)
PSG are second with 21 points, a point behind leaders Nice. Brest are sixth with 15 points.
Warren Zaire-Emery, 17, have PSG the lead 16 minutes into the game when he fired a thunderous shot into the upper left corner.
Mbappé doubled the score with his 250th club goal when he calmly slotted the ball into the bottom-left corner in the 28th minute.
Steve Mounie was roared on by the home fans when he netted a close-range shortly before the interval and Jeremy Le Douaron levelled the score with another just after the restart.
Game Information
- Referees:
- Jerome Brisard
French Ligue 1 Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Nice
|10
|6
|4
|0
|+7
|22
|Paris Saint-Germain
|10
|6
|3
|1
|+14
|21
|AS Monaco
|10
|6
|2
|2
|+9
|20
|Lille
|10
|5
|3
|2
|+4
|18
|Stade de Reims
|10
|5
|2
|3
|+4
|17
|Brest
|10
|4
|3
|3
|0
|15
|Nantes
|10
|4
|2
|4
|-3
|14
|Montpellier
|10
|3
|4
|3
|+4
|12
|Marseille
|9
|3
|3
|3
|0
|12
|Lens
|10
|3
|3
|4
|-1
|12
|Stade Rennais
|9
|2
|5
|2
|+3
|11
|Toulouse
|10
|2
|5
|3
|-2
|11
|Le Havre AC
|10
|2
|5
|3
|-2
|11
|Lorient
|10
|2
|4
|4
|-5
|10
|Strasbourg
|9
|3
|1
|5
|-6
|10
|Metz
|10
|2
|3
|5
|-8
|9
|Clermont Foot
|10
|1
|3
|6
|-7
|6
|Lyon
|9
|0
|3
|6
|-11
|3