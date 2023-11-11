- Kylian Mbappé (3', 59', 82')
Kylian Mbappe nets hat trick as PSG ease to 3-0 win, move top
Kylian Mbappe grabbed a hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain moved top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 victory at fourth-placed Reims on Saturday.
Champions PSG top the standings with 27 points, one ahead of Nice who played out a goalless draw at Montpellier on Friday.
Mbappe scored after three minutes, receiving a cross unmarked at the back post and calmly slotting a low volley into the bottom corner of the net.
He doubled the advantage for the visitors in the 59th minute, eluding his marker to tap in a low cross at the far post.
Eight minutes from time, the 24-year-old France forward notched his third with a first-time shot from inside the area.
Reims enjoyed good spells of possession and made chances but were unable to beat PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Game Information
- Referees:
- Willy Delajod
French Ligue 1 Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Paris Saint-Germain
|12
|8
|3
|1
|+20
|27
|Nice
|12
|7
|5
|0
|+9
|26
|AS Monaco
|11
|7
|2
|2
|+11
|23
|Stade de Reims
|12
|6
|2
|4
|+2
|20
|Lille
|11
|5
|4
|2
|+4
|19
|Brest
|11
|4
|3
|4
|-2
|15
|Le Havre AC
|11
|3
|5
|3
|-1
|14
|Nantes
|11
|4
|2
|5
|-4
|14
|Marseille
|10
|3
|4
|3
|0
|13
|Lens
|11
|3
|4
|4
|-1
|13
|Stade Rennais
|11
|2
|6
|3
|+1
|12
|Montpellier
|11
|3
|4
|4
|+1
|12
|Strasbourg
|11
|3
|3
|5
|-6
|12
|Toulouse
|11
|2
|5
|4
|-3
|11
|Lorient
|11
|2
|5
|4
|-5
|11
|Metz
|11
|2
|4
|5
|-8
|10
|Clermont Foot
|10
|1
|3
|6
|-7
|6
|Lyon
|10
|0
|4
|6
|-11
|4