Ten-man Paris Saint-Germain claimed their seventh consecutive Ligue 1 win with a 2-0 victory at Le Havre on Sunday, stretching their lead at the top of the standings despite an early red card for their goalkeeper.

PSG move to 33 points, four points clear of Nice who fell to their first defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss at Nantes on Saturday.

Gianluigi Donnarumma saw red in the 10th minute, the Italian coming out of his area to deal with a goal kick which sent Josue Casimir through on goal, but his mistimed attempt at a clearance and caught the Le Havre player in the head.

Luis Enrique sent on substitute keeper Arnau Tenas for his first PSG appearance in place of forward Bradley Barcola, having already been forced into a change by an injury to Fabián Ruiz just minutes earlier.

Kylian Mbappé has 15 goals in 13 Ligue 1 games this season. DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

PSG regained their composure and Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when he collected a pass from Ousmane Dembélé on the edge of the area, took a touch to control and a step back before curling his shot in off the post.

Tenas kept PSG in front with a string of fine saves as the home side piled on the pressure in the second half, including a double save by the substitute at close range from Mohamed Bayo in the 58th minute.

The visitors wrapped up all three points with an 89th minute when a shot from Vitinha ricocheted off Le Havre defender Gautier Lloris and over the keeper.

PSG's next game is against Nantes on Dec. 12.