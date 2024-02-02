Kylian Mbappé missed a first-half penalty and scored one of the simplest goals of his career a few minutes later as Paris Saint-Germain unconvincingly beat Strasbourg 2-1 to remain top of Ligue 1 on Friday.

Mbappé saw his seventh-minute spot kick parried for a corner by Strasbourg goalkeeper Alaa Bellarouch.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

But he was on hand 25 minutes later when Bellarouch fluffed a clearance straight at Marco Asensio and Asensio's pass left his teammate with an open goal from 20 meters.

The same pair was involved in PSG's second three minutes into the second half. This time Mbappé broke on the left and crossed to Asensio, whose perfectly placed shot wrong-footed the keeper.

Kylian Mbappé had a mixed day in PSG's win over Strasbourg. PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images

Strasbourg got a goal back through Dilane Bakwa midway through the second half and they dominated the late exchanges but it was not enough to end a winless run against PSG that stands at 12 games.

"If we analyse the match from the beginning, it's a good match against a strong rival, in good form, especially at home," PSG manager Luis Enrique said.

"We had a very positive mentality; when we needed to defend, we did it. Our goal is also to control the matches and know how to defend."

The result also ended Strasbourg's six-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1. They remained in 10th spot.

PSG are nine points ahead of second-placed Nice, who play at Brest on Sunday.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.