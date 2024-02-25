- Goncalo Ramos (90'+7' Pen)
- Amine Gouiri (33')
Gonçalo Ramos' 97th-minute penalty earns PSG draw with Rennes
Gonçalo Ramos rescued a point for Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain against an in-form Stade Rennais side at Parc des Princes on Sunday, grabbing a 1-1 draw with a last-gasp penalty.
Rennes, who had a chance to extend their winning streak to seven matches, took the lead in the 33rd minute thanks to a bursting run by Amine Gouiri before slotting the ball in the top-right corner. They looked set to walk away with all three points before substitute Ramos converted a penalty in time added on.
Kylian Mbappé had an uneventful night after being subbed off in the 65th minute. The France captain, however, continues to lead the Ligue 1 scoring chart this season with 21 goals.
PSG, now unbeaten in their last 18 Ligue 1 matches, have 54 points from 23 games.
Despite the draw, Luis Enrique's team have a healthy 11-point lead over second-placed Brest, while Rennes sit in seventh with 35 points.
Game Information
- Referees:
- Bastien Dechepy
French Ligue 1 Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Paris Saint-Germain
|23
|16
|6
|1
|+35
|54
|Brest
|23
|12
|7
|4
|+16
|43
|AS Monaco
|23
|12
|5
|6
|+10
|41
|Nice
|23
|11
|7
|5
|+7
|40
|Lille
|23
|10
|8
|5
|+13
|38
|Lens
|23
|10
|6
|7
|+6
|36
|Stade Rennais
|23
|9
|8
|6
|+8
|35
|Stade de Reims
|23
|10
|4
|9
|-1
|34
|Marseille
|22
|7
|9
|6
|+5
|30
|Lyon
|23
|8
|4
|11
|-10
|28
|Toulouse
|23
|6
|8
|9
|-6
|26
|Nantes
|23
|7
|4
|12
|-11
|25
|Strasbourg
|23
|6
|7
|10
|-12
|25
|Le Havre AC
|23
|5
|9
|9
|-6
|24
|Montpellier
|22
|5
|8
|9
|-3
|22
|Lorient
|23
|5
|7
|11
|-13
|22
|Metz
|23
|4
|5
|14
|-18
|17
|Clermont Foot
|23
|3
|8
|12
|-20
|17