MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United came from behind to beat Lens 3-1 in a preseason friendly at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The French side went ahead in the first half when Florian Sotoca scored past Andre Onana -- making his home debut following his summer move from Inter Milan -- with an audacious lob from 50 yards.

United lost three of their four games during the tour of America but goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony and Casemiro in the second half ensured Erik ten Hag's team recorded a win ahead of their Premier League opener against Wolves on Aug. 14.

Ten Hag, who will take another XI to Dublin, Ireland to face Athletic Club on Sunday, picked a strong team which included new signings Onana and Mason Mount, as well as Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Rashford.

The latest recruit, Rasmus Hojlund, was unveiled on the pitch before kick-off after United completed a deal with Atalanta worth £64 million ($82m) plus another £8m.

The Denmark striker watched from the stands as Sotoca took advantage of a misplaced pass from Diogo Dalot to chip Onana from just inside United's half.

Rashford equalised with his first goal of the summer after getting on the end of Antony's pass before the Brazilian put United in front, finishing off a chance created by Alejandro Garnacho.

Casemiro completed United's comeback with the third goal, although he didn't know much about it. Luke Shaw's free-kick from the left was headed towards goal by Rashford, only for it to hit Casemiro and end up in the net.