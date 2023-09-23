Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus slotted in a second half winner to give his team a 1-0 victory over in-form VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday after a largely toothless game.

Dortmund had more than 60% possession in the first half but apart from a curled Reus free kick into the top corner that keeper Koen Casteels palmed wide, they had little to show for in terms of chances.

Despite six changes to the team that lost 2-0 on Tuesday to Paris St Germain in their Champions League opener, coach Edin Terzic could not inject any sense of urgency into his side in the first half.

They did pick up the pace after the break and came close with Julian Brandt before Reus completed a move launched by substitute Donyell Malen in the 68th for the winner.

Dortmund are on 11 points, two off leaders Bayern Munich.