Harry Kane continues his hot start to life as Bayern Munich player with a hat trick in a 7-0 win over VfL Bochum.

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane scored a hat trick in their 7-0 demolition of VfL Bochum on Saturday to take his league goal tally to seven and set a club record for most goals by a player in his first five Bundesliga matches.

Kane's three goals put him above club great Gerd Meller, Miroslav Klose and Mario Mandzukic who all scored five times in their first five games.

The Bavarians, who beat Manchester United 4-3 in their Champions League opener on Wednesday, move up to 13 points in top spot from five Bundesliga games. Bayer Leverkusen, on 10, could join them if they beat Heidenheim on Sunday.

England captain Kane, who became the Bundesliga's most expensive transfer ever when he joined the German champions this season for €100 million ($106.52m), struck his first goal after benefiting from a lucky bounce in the 13th minute.

Harry Kane has scored eight goals in as many appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich since signing for them in the summer. Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

"We played well today and had the right mentality," Kane said. "We made it look easy and had so much speed with the ball.

"Everyone was in top form today, it felt very good. I'm getting to know the team better with every game and things are going very well for me and for the team."

Earlier, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had tapped in for a fourth-minute lead from a perfectly-timed Kingsley Coman assist.

The hosts quickly killed off the game with two more goals before the break.

Matthijs de Ligt powered in a header in the 29th and Kane sent Leroy Sane through with a superb assist in the 38th for their fourth goal as Bayern outclassed their opponents.

Kane made sure of a club record when he scored with a 54th-minute penalty before Coman hit the woodwork on the hour.

Substitute Mathys Tel made it half a dozen in the 82nd minute before Kane's clever flick in the 89th put an end to Bochum's miserable afternoon.

"We played quickly, with a lot of fluidity," Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said. "It was a deserved win and a successful day.

"The way we approached the game was top. We never let off and that was important and a clear step forward. It was a great team effort."