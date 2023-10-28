Harry Kane lobs one over the keeper from the halfway line for his second goal of the match.

Bayern Munich cruised to a stunning 8-0 victory over SV Darmstadt 98 on Saturday with a Harry Kane hat trick and all the goals coming in the second half to go top of the Bundesliga, as keeper Manuel Neuer's injury comeback was overshadowed by a record three red cards in the first half.

The hosts, playing with 10 men, were unstoppable after the break against nine-man Darmstadt, opening their account with Kane's 52nd-minute diving header.

Leroy Sané struck twice, either side of a Jamal Musiala goal to kill off the game. Kane then scored again, with a stunning 60-metre looping shot from inside the Bayern half.

Mueller added another goal in the 71st and Musiala bagged his second five minutes later before Kane completed his hat trick in the 88th with his 12th goal in nine league games.

In a topsy-turvy first half Bayern's Joshua Kimmich and two Darmstadt players were sent off with straight red cards, the first time this has happened in the first 45 minutes of a league game.

The Bavarians are on 23 points, one ahead of Bayer Leverkusen, who are in action against Freiburg on Sunday.