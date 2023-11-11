Bayern Munich climb above Bayer Leverkusen having played an extra game after their win over Heidenheim.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane scored twice in their 4-2 victory over Heidenheim on Saturday to lift them provisionally into top spot in the Bundesliga while extending his own record-breaking scoring run in Germany.

Kane, who has now bagged 21 goals in 15 matches in the Bundesliga and the Champions League for Bayern, opened his account in the 14th minute with a superb turn and shot in the box.

The England captain then struck again with a powerful header a minute before the break to become the first player in Bundesliga history to score 17 goals in the first 11 matchdays of a season.

Kane had scored back-to-back hat-tricks in the league against Darmstadt 98 and last week's 4-0 demolition of Borussia Dortmund before netting twice more in their mid-week Champions League win over Galatasaray.

He now has more league goals after 11 league matches than last season's top Bundesliga scorers had in the entire 2022-23 campaign.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel was not happy, though, with his team's sloppy defending which allowed Heidenheim to roar back in the second half and score twice in four minutes to draw level.

Tim Kleindienst cut the deficit after Bayern were caught napping on a Heidenheim counter attack and Jan-Niklas Beste equalised after yet another defensive error in the 70th.

But Raphael Guerreiro quickly restored the hosts' lead in the 72nd and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting headed in their fourth goal in the 85th to lift them into top spot on 29 points.

Second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, on 28, host embattled Union Berlin on Sunday. VfB Stuttgart are third on 24 after a 2-1 victory over fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund, who have 21 points.